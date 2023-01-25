Mickie James Is Excited For Mercedes Mone, Wants Her To Come To Impact

Mickie James is looking forward to seeing what Mercedes Mone does next, and hopes she comes to Impact Wrestling. The Knockouts Champion recently spoke with Ella Jay for SEScoops and talked about Mone and her arrival to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom, plus more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful):

On Mone’s arrival in NJPW: “I’m excited for her. The world is her oyster. She can literally do whatever she wants. I think any company would benefit from having her on their roster. She’s a star. The fact that she doesn’t need to be on a roster because she could go act or she could go do a lot of things, it shows that she has a genuine passion for wrestling, and she’s great.”

On wanting amatch with Mone: “I’ve never had a singles match with Sasha. I would really, really love to have a singles match with Mercedes.I love her. I have so much love and respect for her. I think she’s incredible. I’m excited to watch her journey, I really am. I’m excited because I feel like she has an opportunity now to do it her way, and she wanted to a lot of things, and now she gets to go do them. She can go test herself against whoever she wants to and show up everywhere. That’s what I hope, she shows up everywhere. Come on over to IMPACT.”