Mickie James Expected To Return To The Ring Soon

Fightful Select reports that Mickie James has healed from her rib injury earlier this year and could return to the ring soon. She was forced to give up the Impact Knockouts World title and back out of a title defense at Rebellion due to the injury. The report notes that she is heathy and was cleared a few weeks ago.

James is currently a free agent. She was expected to stay in Impact until the summer before the injury. While she is still a free agent, a source in Impact believes she is a woman of her word and will keep her commitments.