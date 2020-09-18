Mickie James Explains Ending Of Her Match On RAW, Says Referee Thought She Had A Concussion

In an interview with TalkSport, Mickie James spoke about the ending to her match with Asuka on Monday’s episode of RAW, which was stopped by the referee. According to James, the referee believed she had a concussion. Here are highlights:

On the match ending early: “I honestly don’t know. I rolled back to count – one, two – there was no count. So she obviously went to go and lock back in the Asuka lock and I think in those moments, here’s the thing: it is a dangerous sport. We have to be very careful. The refs do their job and kind of their job is to protect us and make sure it never goes too far or no one ever gets hurt. So he made his decision based on what he thought was a reality, that I was hurt or I couldn’t continue and that’s unfortunate for me. I felt like I could continue and it’s an unfortunate loss. But, it’s not a real loss let’s face it. It was the final decision, what can I do? Except go in there a throw a fit on Monday!”

On why the referee did it: “In that moment it’s very hard for them to tell whether you are hurt or not. It can’t just be his call either. It must have been whoever thought I was hurt. They’re just trying to protect me and keep me safe because concussions are a real thing. What we do as a sport is very dangerous. So if somebody gets a concussion, not only can they not wrestle the rest of that match, but they could possibly never wrestle again depending on how bad it is, same with football. So we have to be careful with that and I get it. It was unfortunate for me and stinky, but I’m fine. My nose hurts a little bit from that knee lift, I’ll be honest [laughs].”

On Bayley as a heel: “I think Bayley as a heel right now is awesome. I love her. I’ve always loved Bayley – I think she is so talented. She’s so funny and she’s genuinely such a great person. I love Sasha though. Their stuff together has just always been amazing and I think its just there’s that genuine love and respect on a real level that it transcends in the ring. That’s what matters.”