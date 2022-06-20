Mickie James Says She’s a Fan of Allie Katch, Hopes to Wrestle Her Again

Mickie James is a big fan of Allie Katch, and hopes to be able to face the GCW star in the ring again. James recently spoke with SEScoops for a new interview and discussed her match with Katch, who she defeated at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 in March. You can check out a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being a fan of Katch: “I really, really like Allie Katch, and I think that she’s really presented herself and found her niche and her home there, which is GCW. But also she was over, she was super over there and it wasn’t just because obviously it was her hometown too, and it was cool for me to go into that environment because that was not my world and they were very open. I think that the crowd was really hot and excited, but they were very split in the match because they wanted Allie to win. “It was great, and she’s fantastic.”

On hoping to face her again: “I would hope to wrestle her again. And I can’t wait to see what more she does and can do, you know, in the world of wrestling, because she’s really unique and she’s fun and she’s exciting and she’s badass and she can wrestle her butt off. So it’s cool to see.”