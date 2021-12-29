Mickie James on Pitching Ideas to WWE That Would Get Used Later on Someone Else

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, former WWE Superstar Mickie James looked back on her WWE career, and she revealed how ideas she would pitch to WWE would get used used elsewhere later on. Below are some highlights:

Mickie James on pitching ideas that would given to someone else: “There’s been a lot of times where I’ve pitched ideas and they’ve gone to somebody else. Or, I’ve pitched ideas and I thought they were really good, and they – that’s always the most disheartening thing. When you pitch an idea and you know and believe it’s really good and they kind of ho-hum it, or they’ll thumbs down it a bit, but then they used the exact same idea for someone else.”

On why the process can be frustrating: “There’s a lot of stuff and I want don’t sit here and like to give away all the stuff behind the scenes because there’s a bit of magic to it, but at the end of the day, I’ve been in wrestling for a very long time. So, I’ve seen that and had it happen to me a fair about of times. I just hope that when those ideas, if they’re used on someone else, that that person can either deliver better than I was going to – which a lot of times they don’t, or sometimes they do – or that they tell it the right away. Or tell it in a way that means something to the people.”