Mickie James Gives Injury Update, Knockouts Title Match Set For Rebellion

Mickie James gave an update on her injury status at Impact Sacrifice, with a Knockouts Title match set for Rebellion. On tonight’s Impact! Plus show, it was announced that James is dealing with a broken rib and is hopeful that she can defend the title at Rebellion in April.

Santino Marella revealed that Grace will get a title shot at Rebellion against the winner of the Miyu Yamashita vs. Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw match at Multiverse United, and that James will be in the match if she is cleared. Otherwise, James will vacate the title, which will be awarded to the winner of the Rebellion match.