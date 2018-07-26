Mickie James On How Her Goals Have Changed With Her Second WWE Run

Mickie James was interviewed by Virginia This Morning (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and spoke about her current WWE run, and how she has different goals than her first one.

“It’s incredible. I just came back for my second run, and it was kind of a surprise for me. Especially coming back after having a son, and he’s going on four years old… but to come back after that, it’s definitely changed my perception and my goals, I think, of why I’m doing a lot of the things that I’m doing. When you’re young and you’re having fun and you’re traveling around the world, you’re just spending money and doing whatever. But now, it’s like, [I’m thinking about] college funds.”