Mickie James Is Grateful For Nick Aldis’ Recent WWE Hiring

As previously reported, Nick Aldis has signed with WWE and was announced as the General Manager of Smackdown. In an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Mickie James spoke about Aldis getting the opportunity and how she knows he will do well.

She said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am for Nick. He’s worked a really long time and there’s been opportunities that perhaps he thought it may never happen, or we thought it would never happen, just different things along the way and I feel like it’s his time now. I’m so grateful that he’s finally gotten an opportunity, I know he’s going to kill it. He’s so great on the microphone as it is, but I think this GM role is perfect because he can be cocky and people can love him, or they can hate him. I’m so excited for him and he deserves it more than the world. I was crying when I got the news and I had been waiting for the news to come out, and I was trying to keep it as secret as possible so it was a big surprise. It’s amazing to see him living the dream, and living his dream because we’re obviously a couple and a team, but I’ve had so many amazing opportunities in my career and I feel like a lot of people don’t know how good he is, and now they’re going to see.”