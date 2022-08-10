Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’

– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”

Earlier today, James responded to a fan commenting on a potential in-ring retirement. She wrote, “I appreciate you. Honestly, I’ve been so blessed & love my fans so much! I wouldn’t have had all this without you. What is left for me to prove anymore? What else can I do? I’d rather bow out screaming ‘Women’s Wrestling Matters’ from the top of the mountain than the valley.”

Mickie James lost the Impact Knockouts World Championship to Tasha Steelz earlier this year.