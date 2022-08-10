wrestling / News

Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’

August 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mickie James Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”

Earlier today, James responded to a fan commenting on a potential in-ring retirement. She wrote, “I appreciate you. Honestly, I’ve been so blessed & love my fans so much! I wouldn’t have had all this without you. What is left for me to prove anymore? What else can I do? I’d rather bow out screaming ‘Women’s Wrestling Matters’ from the top of the mountain than the valley.”

Mickie James lost the Impact Knockouts World Championship to Tasha Steelz earlier this year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mickie James, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading