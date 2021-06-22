Mickie James Announces Her In-Ring Return For NWA’s 73rd Anniversary Show

Mickie James has announced that she will return to in-ring action at NWA 73, the company’s 73rd anniversary show that is set to take place on August 29 in St. Louis. James joined the company a few weeks ago and will also serve as an executive producer on the NWA’s all-women’s pay-per-view, NWA in Power, the day before.

During the announcement, James also noted that she’s now looking for someone to face at NWA 73.

“On August 29 is NWA 73, the Anniversary Show. And so on the Anniversary Show, I am announcing that I am going to wrestle at NWA 73, and I’m looking for an opponent. And so I want you to tell Billy who you want to see me wrestle. Who wants to wrestle me at NWA 73? That is the big question.”

James was released by WWE on April 15.