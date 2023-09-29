Mickie James Says Jade Cargill Will Get the Reps She Needs In WWE

Mickie James is the latest to weigh in on Jade Cargill’s WWE signing, saying that she thinks Cargill will be able to get the experience she needs in the company. The Impact star commented on Cargill signing with WWE on Busted Open Radio, noting that Cargill has everything she needs to be a huge star and just needs the “reps” to get more comfortable and polished.

“Looking at her interview that she did, I put a quote somewhere, but to me, it felt very much like she wants to go to NXT and get those reps in and get some of that foundation that maybe she felt like she never really [got],” James said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because that’s another hard thing that we’re not really discussing is when you do get a monster push and you know you’re not ready, that’s an added stress too of, like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to deliver. What if something happens? I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I can’t listen. I have no idea what any of these moves are.’ You know what I mean? So there’s a million things.”

She continued, “So just those reps of just that comfortability. So she’s already comfortable in her own skin and in her presence and all of that, but I think she would be able to own it a hundred times more and really step into what Jade is gonna be when she’s headlining WrestleMania.”