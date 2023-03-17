Mickie James Says Jordynne Grace Deserves Her Rematch At Impact Sacrifice

Mickie James is running it back with Jordynne Grace at Impact Sacrifice, and she recently weighed in on the rematch. James is set to defend her Knockouts Championship against Grace, who she beat for the title at Hard to Kill, at the March 24th Impact! Plus event and she discussed Grace in a new interview with Denise Salcedo. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful):

On Grace asking for the rematch: “This is a match that Jordynne asked for. Technically, she obviously has it in her rematch clause. To her, there is some speculation on whether she should still be champion. There’s a bit of controversy, and I certainly don’t want any controversy and if I’m going to be the champion, I want to truly be the champion. She deserves this rematch.”

On being more prepared for the match: “I already know what I’m going in for and that’s going to be war, I still feel from the first match that we had she is a different type of competitor and she’s absolutely amazing. So I know, whatever you’re in store for is going to be a war. I hope that Jordynne is listening because now, I’m aware. Now I know how hard you hit. Now I know what you’re capable of. So I’m going in there — I have watched it, studied it going into it. There’s a difference between watching and studying and feeling and being apart and being in there. So now that I’m aware, I’m hoping that I can get it done a little quicker this time.”