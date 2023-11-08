– Mickie James and wrestling ring announcer David Penzer have commented on an old TNA clip showing Kurt Angle attacking and beating up Penzer on TNA Impact! in October 2008. You can check out the clip, along with James, Angle, and Penzer’s comments below. It looks like everyone was having a bit of a laugh over reminiscing on the vintage TNA clip.

Mickie James wrote on the clip, “Dear @RealKurtAngle you’re my hero. @davidpenzer it’s all your fault.” Kurt Angle later responded earlier today, writing, “You’re the best @MickieJames” And Penzer replied,”Oh, come on now. This is getting ridiculous!”

Penzer also commented on how the aftermath of the attack left him looking swollen for two weeks. He wrote, “I laugh about this now but damn he made me the Elephant Man for a week or 2…”

You can view that vintage TNA clip and their responses below:

Kurt Angle stiffing the shit out of poor Dave Penzer here. pic.twitter.com/8LVhVDWPjj — IANdrew Dice Clay (@IANdrewTheGiant) November 7, 2023

I laugh about this now but damn he made me the Elephant Man for a week or 2… https://t.co/dEN2tscald — David Penzer (@davidpenzer) November 7, 2023