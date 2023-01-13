Mickie James Says Mandy Rose’s Departure Isn’t ‘On The Same Level’ As Vince McMahon

In a recent appearance with The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Mickie James offered her perspective on the differences between Vince McMahon’s earlier departure from WWE and Mandy Rose’s release from the company (per Fightful). James stated that both subjects’ relative standing within WWE made the two situations entirely separate in scope. You can watch the full interview with James and read some highlights below.

On her evaluation and measurement of both situations: “I don’t put the Mandy Rose thing and events coming back thing in the same, even on the same level, because Vince is the owner of the company. Even when he stepped down, he was still the owner of the company, and Mandy was not an employee. She was an independent contractor of the company. I would like to equate hers to the Riddle situation, in the sense that he’s had multiple chances and his thing. I don’t know all the ins and outs, because I’m not there anymore. I think the last two years of just like watching that landscape shifting hands whenever all the allegations came out, and then it shifted over to Hunter and Stephanie. I saw Stephanie come up, I thought that was a major progression. I was excited, because we all thought that was going to be the next step anyway. It would go to Shane and Stephanie, and to Hunter in that respect.”

On why she thinks Vince is back: “Now, to see him return. I mean, they are being put in a position to sell to get sold in the last two years or whenever since Nick Khan came on. I felt like that was his job, which is to make it a marketable product for a buyer. It seems like close to that happening, which is why Vince has come back. He stepped down due to all that stuff, because obviously it was hurting the share prices. It was hurting all those things. I’m assuming those are all big business decisions that are way out of my own, like shareholders, people on the board, stuff like that, that I’m not in those meetings, I would like to be in some of those meetings.”