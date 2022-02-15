Mickie James On Wanting A Match With Britt Baker, How Baker Has Carved Her Own Path In AEW

In a recent interview on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Mickie James discussed future opponents she’d like to wrestle in Impact and the NWA, wanting a match with Britt Baker, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Mickie James on future opponents she’d like to wrestle in Impact and the NWA: “I am everywhere. I would say within IMPACT, maybe Jordynne Grace – done a lot of cool things. She is very different than me in the ring and very stylistically and just a powerhouse. I think that would be really cool. NWA, I’m going to go with Kamille because she’s the champ. Period. I’ve watched her since she walked into NWA and how much she’s grown since then and just be the champion there and represent the brand. I think she does a great job.

On wanting a match with Britt Baker and how Baker has carved her own path in AEW: “AEW, Britt Baker, I think, period. I feel like yeah, I really kind of, I’ve met her a few times. I’ve just recently actually got to know her or got to chat with her more to kind of get to know her a little bit recently. She’s kicking down doors and doing so much amazing stuff over there. She has been and obviously making her carving out her own kind of path through this whole thing. I applaud her for that. She’s kicking ass. That will be fun and a unique match that people wouldn’t expect and wouldn’t expect to see, obviously. I always go back to Charlotte because that’s the one person there that I didn’t get to have a match with or a few and never face off with in WWE. So there are people everywhere.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Women’s Wrestling Talk with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.