Mickie James Was Messaged By CM Punk After He Referenced Her On WWE Raw

Mickie James says that she was given the heads up by CM Punk after he referenced her on WWE Raw. Punk referenced James in Monday’s show and how they came to the ring together back in July 2005 in the same venue. James spoke on Busted Open Radio about how Punk texted her after the promo and talked about her reaction to the name drop. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Punk texting her after Raw: “Punk even texted me after the show going like, ‘Hey, PS, I mentioned you tonight,’ because my timeline may have started blowing up or whatever. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’ It was pretty nostalgic because that was the arena that we were we debuted or supposed to debut.”

On her experiences with Punk: “It’s crazy, I feel like, because Punk and I have come up in the business together in Ring of Honor to TNA with The Gathering and then OVW. We’ve just known each other for so long, and even when we debuted that day, we were both so excited and just hopeful and all the things. Then it didn’t obviously go through, but then you go like, God, what if that had been the start of Mickie James and CM Punk and our wrestling careers? How different our careers may have ended [up].”