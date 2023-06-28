– During an appearance on today’s Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Mickie James explained why she never wanted The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak to end She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I never wanted Taker’s streak to end. I thought that it could have … it’s one of those things that was so special. It’s still special, but it was so … the mystique of Taker and … the longevity he’s had, and all these moments that he’s had throughout wrestling history, at this point, wrestling televised history, and that was this one sacred thing that we still had left. I understand the mindset and why, but also, I’m like ‘No. No.’ I would’ve been happier the other way. That’s just me.”