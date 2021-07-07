Mickie James Wants to Make New Stars With NWA Women’s PPV

Mickie James is give women’s talent a big opportunity with the NWA all-women’s PPV, and she talked about the show in a new interview. James spoke with Wrestling Inc and discussed the show, named NWA EMPOWERRR, which she’s executive producing. You can check out some highlights below:

On the danger of putting talent in front of audiences before their ready: “[It can derail] someone who is really trying to make it. If they’re really young and green in the business. It can set them back two years before the fans actually start to think they’re a viable opponent for anyone.”

On WWE’s Performance Center: “[WWE has] cultivated and created places for younger talent to grow and get that experience on television and really define their characters and get comfortable in it. They’re ready to go rather than learning on television. That way when you bring them to television, they’re over prepared. I always think that’s such a hard thing to do for any character, to learn on TV in front of millions of people.”

On working to help women’s talent ahead of the EMPOWERRR PPV: “How quickly, how fast could they learn and really create this marketable, television character plus they can go! They can really go, you know? What a statement that is for women over all, for the NWA women’s division.”