Mickie James Weighs On In Nick Aldis’ WWE Producer Tryout

Nick Aldis is in the midst of a tryout as a WWE producer, and Mickie James weighed in on the matter recently. Aldis began working a tryout earlier this month, and James (who is Aldis’ wife) talked about the tryout in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm.

“[Aldis has] been shadowing there, but he’s never produced me,” James said when asked who her favorite WWE producer is (per Fightful). “I do think that he’s going to be an incredible producer if that works out and they love that and he loves that. I also believe in my husband in anything he does, and I think he’s an incredible wrestler, an incredible champion, an incredible artist with everything he does.”

She continued, “He’s a professional, an incredible businessman with legacy supplements. An incredible dad, an incredible husband. I’m always going to toot his horn, but I feel it comes off as very biased when I say it. I’m really grateful he has this opportunity, and if he takes it, I hope it’s because he loves it and they love him. If they don’t and he doesn’t, I just know the wonderful things he’s going to do.”