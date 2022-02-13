Mickie James On Nick Khan Apologizing To Her At WWE Royal Rumble, Aftermath Of Trash Bag Incident

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Mickie James discussed the aftermath of the trash bag incident with WWE, Nick Khan apologizing to her at the Royal Rumble, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Mickie James on the aftermath of the trash bag incident with WWE: “Multiple apologies. And I’ve said that and I think a lot of people go, ‘Well, you were negative.’ And I was like, ‘Well, there’s a difference between negativity and honesty in the sense because I don’t feel like I was ever vindictive or any of those things.’ I spoke to Vince on the phone personally the day that it happened. He called me and we had a conversation. I go back and I replay that day in my head so many times. I had missed calls from Johnny Ace, from Hunter, from Stephanie, and they had all sent me text messages. And I was also in the middle of a photo shoot when all this when the thing went viral because I was literally walking out of my house when the first package arrived. And I’ve said this, but I’ll go ahead of reiterate. I was walking out of the house before this photoshoot that had been planned for months to shoot the cover art for Grown Ass Woman with Chapel Hart. So they were already downtown Nashville heading over to the location, and I was gonna go meet them then there.

“And then my package arrived and I was like, ‘I know what’s in my drawer. I had jackets and all these like sequined things. And I’m like, ‘ah, I wonder if there’s anything in here I can use for the shoot. Like a jacket or like some tops or something like that. I can have one of them throw on a jacket.’ Just extra options for the photoshoot because if you take photos you know photoshoots can take hours and you need multiple changes. I had a bunch of stuff, but I wanted obviously more. I can never have enough. And so that’s what I did, I opened the box and that’s what I saw. I kind of shot through the picture and did the post, and out the door I went. And then a couple of hours later, I take a break from in the middle of the shoot and I see all these calls and my phone is blowing up. I realized what had happened, and I was like, ‘Oh God, it got a lot more traction than I thought it was going to get.’ All for a positive thing.”

On Nick Khan apologizing to her at the Royal Rumble: “Nick Khan came up to me at the show and apologized. I don’t even know that he was a part of – I think he was a part of the company, but I hadn’t met him or knew who he was at that time because it was early transitional days. But even he apologized to me at TV, ‘This should’ve never happened.’ I agree it should’ve never happened. It shouldn’t have happened 10 years ago and now it’ll never happen again. So, I’m not sorry that it did what it did as far as posting it because it was a raw and authentic thing and it created a positive change and created acknowledgment from every company that they have to be aware of how it can look to a talent, especially a young up and coming talent who, this has been their dream their whole life and now it’s just been lost. Because 10 years ago Mickie, when she received her package, took that very differently than this Mickie because I’m just way more involved. Like yeah, it pissed me off, but more in a sarcastic, ‘Oh, of course.’ Whereas 10 years ago Mickie, I was crushed. It really hurt my feelings and took a while to recover from that in that sense that I thought I was trash, you know? Because you immediately, ‘Oh that’s what they think of you.’ And it’s not the reality, it’s just a thoughtless act.”

