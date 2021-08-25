Mickie James On Upcoming NWA EmPowerrr PPV, Process Of Selecting Talent For the Show

Mickie James recently appeared on the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss the upcoming NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view on Saturday. In the interview, James discussed the process behind choosing talent for the show, being able to give talent an opportunity to perform, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mickie James on the process behind selecting talent for NWA EmPowerrr: “I really had to be cognizant of the fact of, you know, who the girls that were all wrestling on [AEW] Dark matches, or different things, you know?… Because I did say that I wanted to give new women opportunities – women who you haven’t necessarily seen, and sometimes you see the same women – not that they don’t deserve it and they’re getting those opportunities for a reason. But you get to see a lot of the same girls show up everywhere…but not really get pushed per se. So I was like, well, here’s a cool opportunity for me to not only define the NWA women’s roster and to start hand kind of selecting and start really seeing who’s going to be in the NWA women’s locker room as a whole.”

On the enjoyment of being able to give talent an opportunity to perform on the show: “The easiest and the funnest part has been making these phone calls, and having these conversations on the phone and saying ‘hey, we want you to come to Empowerrr.”…That’s been the best part, by far…It feels good to be able to like, you know, let someone else realize that someone believes in you, because I think it goes a long way.”