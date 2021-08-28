Mickie James on Feeling Out WWE for a Producer or Agent Role Before Her Release

– Speaking to TV Insider’s Scott Fishman, former WWE Superstar Mickie James revealed she was trying to feel out WWE for a potential producer or agent role within the company before she was released earlier this year. She also discussed producing today’s NWA EmPowerrr event, and getting back into the ring against Kylie Rae on Sunday at NWA 73. Below are some highlights:

Mickie James on looking into a producer or agent role with WWE: “I don’t know if I had a seat at the table. I was more in a position where I was able to sit in on some of those [creative] meetings and perhaps give my opinion — but it was very rare where I spoke up unless it was pertaining to me. I was feeling it out for a producer or agent role. I would honestly express my opinion to someone I loved and trusted, if it was something I felt like I should speak up about, but I was more in the learning phase of how it operates.”

On juggling everything for NWA EmPowerrr: “This has definitely consumed all of my time. Even my husband [Nick Aldis], who is the NWA champion, says, “I really need you to step away and take a break for a second.” I have not stopped because I take it very seriously, because I do recognize that I hung my hat on this for a while. Whether it cost me or didn’t cost me, I’ve been afforded this opportunity. I have a chance and a platform to prove the fight I was hanging my hat on was worth the fight. I hope it is a difference-maker across the board and that everyone steps up and takes notice. When I first walked away, I was frustrated because I was fighting so hard. I didn’t know if people even realized I was fighting or if they even cared. [I hope to] feel like they do care and that it was not all for nothing.”

On facing Kylie Rae at NWA 73 on Sunday: “I know this is not on par with a lot of promoters, who will book a card to put themselves over their favorite wrestler. That is not what this is about. I want to put on one of the best female wrestling shows you’ve ever seen. I can not do that if I’m splitting hairs worrying about my match that night. That changes the energy around the pay-per-view. That makes it about me and not about women’s wrestling. I have agreed to allow Mr. Corgan to pick my opponent for the next night at NWA 73 because I want my energy and focus and my attention completely wrapped around EmPowerrr. We all know there will be hiccups, but I want it to come off in a way that I will be so proud of the girls.”