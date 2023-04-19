Mickie James On Her ‘Heartbreaking’ Decision To Drop Impact Knockouts Title

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Mickie James spoke about her decision to vacate the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title last week due to injury. As a result of her decision, Deonna Purrazzo became the new champion at Rebellion, beating Jordynne Grace.

James said: “It is heartbreaking. It’s not how I wanted this whole thing to end, for sure. I’m so grateful for everything and these matches I’ve had. It’s been some of my best stuff ever. I’ve had so much fun and I really tested myself and had some of the best matches I think I’ve ever had. The women now are incredible, and that’s just it. I don’t know. I’m a bit heartbroken and sad, but it’s okay. I’m so grateful for my career.“