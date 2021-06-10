Mickie James on Her Plans for NWA In Power, Plans on Calling in Favors & Friends for Show

– During the Grown Ass Women podcast, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed the recently announced all-women NWA In Power pay-per-view event, which she will be producing. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mickie James on her plans for the event: “I’m building a brand. Billy Corgan has been kind enough to work with me and partner with me with the NWA brand. The beautiful thing is no more golden handcuffs for Mickie James. I don’t need or want a contract. I have an opportunity to build something fresh, new, and exciting. A place where — when you were in the Indies, all you needed was that one chance or that one person who believed in you — I was so excited when I get that chance to debut on Ring of Honor and when Jeff Jarrett called me to go in for TNA pay-per-views. ‘This is my chance.’ Out of all that, it led to my next chapter and developed me. How cool is it for females to sit and learn under the tutelage of the women who have been there and done that? I want to change the way we look at women’s wrestling in a real aspect, no more novelty bull****. #MoneyGrabs. The real respect women deserve and that the women before us deserve. Now that we’re getting it, it’s an opportunity for us to step back and we’re in it to win it. I want this to be all-inclusive and all-embracing. The only way it’ll be successful is for all of us to come together for one purpose. I’m sick of the men always running the table and ‘good ol’ boys.’ The business has evolved and wrestling has always been 10-20 years late to the party. That’s over.”

On planning to call in favors and reach out to other promotions for the event: “I’m reaching out. I’m calling in favors, I’m calling in friends. You know I’m calling you [Victoria]. I think there’s a way to do good business across all the brands. I want to unite and do something f***ing magical. There’s a huge opportunity to get some diamonds in the rough. A few people who haven’t quite had the chance to really breakout. I look at the division now and it’s so thick and vast. Even women that I wouldn’t mind tangling up with. In every company. Deonna [Purrazzo] is killing it at IMPACT, Britt [Baker] is killing it at AEW. Maria [Kanellis] with Women of Honor. There seems to be an energy around the women. It’s time to do something magical and lift everyone up.”