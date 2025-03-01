Mickie James Weighs In On Possible Return To the Ring

Mickie James has been out of the ring since September, and she recently shared her thoughts on a potential return. James is currently serving as a coach on WWE LFG and during an interview with Gabby LaSpisa on Gabby AF, she was asked about her interest in another match.

“Absolutely,” James said (per Fightful). “I think right place, right time, right moment. The season’s coming up, so I’m like, oh, maybe some free time on the horizon.”

James’ most recent match was a tag team bout at Insane Wrestling Revolution’s IWR 31: Aftermath.