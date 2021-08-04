Mickie James On Potential Match With Deonna Purrazzo, Bringing In Other Brands For NWA EmPowerrr

Mickie James is bringing Deonna Purrazzo and other outside talents for the all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr PPV, and she recently discussed a potential match with Purrazzo and more. James is appearing on FITE TV and TK Trinidad’s Women’s Wrestling Talk which premieres free tonight on at 7 PM, and you can check out some preview highlights below (per MyMMANews:

On the first thing she did after getting released from WWE: “You know, I think I took that whole day. But even when it happened, I was just kind of like, oh, okay, reset, like just a reset, you know, um, and I think because I’ve been there before, and, obviously have, you know, been in different companies and left and came back and done other things. So, I’m actually got after it kind of settled in, you know, that’s what it is, I got excited, because I got excited about all the things that, you know, perhaps I’ve been working on from my music to other projects, and a lot of the the charity work and stuff that I do that sometimes that was my time was limited, or the ability or the or the freedom to be able to just go and do those things was kind of limited. So now it’s like, well, I can literally go maybe do everything that I want to do now. So that’s kind of cool.”

On her comments about WWE Evolution being set up to fail: “I don’t think that it was like, set up to fail in a sense of like, where it just, I just don’t think it was that much thought was put into it as a whole. And so by design, it was kind of set up to fail, in a sense, because it wasn’t, you know, I feel like we could have, announced a lot of the matches a lot sooner and built to those matches on television.”

On bringing all brands together for NWA EmPowerrr: “I think the beauty of being an independent contractor is I’m here to do business for a EmPowerr and what’s going to make an incredible pay per view. And I really want to bring all the brands together because I want to do business with anyone who wants to do business with Mickie James; because I think that’s what’s best for the women’s brand that I’m trying to develop overall, especially with, you know, no one is really cultivating a product for their women.”

On a possible match with Deonna Purrazzo: “I would love to face her. I think what she’s been able to do, since she showed up at Impact is incredible. And I think that she’s been able to redefine herself and really kind of evolve herself now on television. And she’s done a whole lot. And she’s going to continue to do a whole lot of things because she’s young, and she’s talented. And she’s driven and she’s, you know, an ass kicker. And, and she really loves the art of wrestling, which is a cool thing to see. Because I love the art of wrestling.”