Mickie James Reflects On Returning To WWE For WWE LFG

Mickie James is part of the legends side of the WWE LFG cast, and she recently reflected on coming back to WWE for the show. James spoke with Going Ringside about returning to the company for the show, noting that she enjoyed coming back for something as different as the series.

“It’s been really amazing,” James began (h/t to Fightful). “Amazing to come out and come back for something that’s so unique. Obviously, the premiere of this show, first time ever with A&E. Then to be called still it’s weird for me when I.. oh legend! I’m like, it’s weird to me, especially when I’m sitting alongside people who I’ve considered mentors and I look up to so much and admire, Bubba Ray, Booker T who’s had tons of success and wrestling along with training other talents to go on and have their own success. But then The Undertaker who in my first run with WWE was still very active on the roster and still very much the judge, the jury, the executioner when it came to the locker room and the person who you wanted to respect you the most, I suppose. Then obviously Shawn Michaels, who I have always admired and looked up to and tried to emulate in so many ways as at least a female, to be that great.”

She continued, “Every week I walk in there, I’m like, I feel like I’m still learning and I’m still, you know, hungry for that knowledge. I’s cool. It’s cool to earn, hopefully their respect on a different level and to be considered somewhat an equal in that platform. It’s been unique. It’s been really interesting and humbling and amazing and exciting and so many emotions. Then obviously to be able to try to train and work with these 16 future greats because I personally believe that they all will go on to be really great and it’s cool to get to know them at the very beginning stages of their journey and hopefully they create some fans for life, because I feel like if you’re a fan of WWE, if you’re a fan of this process and what it takes to be a WWE superstar, but then to be able to see a lot of these talents at the very beginning of their careers, and this is just scratching the surface of where they’re going to go, it’s pretty amazing because it’s a rarity that you get to see a talent this early in their career before they go on to hopefully their stardom and to be a real superstar in this industry.”

The show premieres tonight on A&E.