Mickie James on the Process of Executive Producing NWA EmPowerrr

– Former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently took part in a Q&A session with AdFreeShows, where she discussed producing the all-women NWA EmPowerrr event and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

James on her executive producer role for the show: “So much is developing and it is completely taken over because I have two months and my name is on it and I have to get it right and it has to be amazing, across the board. I have been working all day, every day, just making calls and trying to make magic happen for this pay-per-view. We have an opportunity to do something really cool and different. The executive producer role, it’s given me newfound respect because there are a lot of things at play and a lot of things that need to be answered that I hadn’t thought of. I’m just thinking talent and the show and how I want it to be presented, but there is licensing and availability and other promotions and making sure that everyone is gravy. It’s a lot. A lot more than I anticipated, but it’s cool to see…I’m fortunate because throughout my career I kept a lot of relationships with a lot of my friends and I’ve tried to treat everyone how I want to be treated so as I’m trying to make this stuff happen, the synergy is good and everyone wants to help make it happen.”

Mickie James on what goes into securing talent for the show: “There are a lot of things that go into that. I’ve taken a step back from all of that and just go off my personal relationship because I think I’m trying to do something different. No product right now is doing a female-driven product. In my heart, I go, what’s the harm? Why can’t we, at least for this one thing, come together and highlight the women? That would be my hope. I don’t have any quarrels with anybody and if they want to do business, I’m happy to do business. From what I see and what I want, it’s better for everyone in the end. I don’t look at roadblocks or hurdles, I just power through them. If it’s an issue, I don’t ever think it could never happen, maybe they just need to see it first and how powerful it can be.”

The all-women NWA Empowerrr event is scheduled for August 28. It will be available on FITE TV.