Mickie James Out of Action For A Few Weeks Due to Broken Nose

Mickie James is out of the ring for a few weeks due to a broken nose. James said on the latest episode of her GAW TV YouTube series with SoCalVal and Lisa Marie Varon that she suffered the injury during a match, noting that she can’t wrestle for a couple weeks because of it.

James said that the injury “wasn’t severe” and said that it feels more like she has a sinus pressure headache or allergy, noting that her cartilage was dislocated away from her nasal cavity and it had to be relocated back. She said that the procedure to fix the injury was recorded.

James’ last match was a loss to Zelina Vega on the September 21st Raw.