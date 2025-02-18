Mickie James Reveals Which Past Stars She Would Have Liked To Work With

Mickie James recently revealed a couple of stars from the past that she wishes she could have worked with. The WWE LFG coach spoke with Going Ringside for a new interview and was asked which legends she would have liked to learn from, naming Randy Savage and Sensational Sherri.

“If I could coach one legend… Wow,” James said (per Fightful). “Oh my gosh. I would say, I would have loved to… Sensational Sherri, as far as women go, was my all-time favorite. Her and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage, as far as men go.”

She continued, “If I could have sat underneath their learning tree, if I could have just been in the same space and time to have shared any sort of moment of wrestling with them, I would have…I would have lost my mind. I think I would have, I would have been a complete fangirl. It would have been embarrassing, but it’s fine. I would have been okay with it.”

James is one of four coaches on WWE LFG, which aired its first episode on A&E on Sunday.