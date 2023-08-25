Mickie James Initially Pitched Trish Stratus Feud To Be With Lita

Mickie James had a famous feud with Trish Stratus in 2005 and 2006, but she recently noted that she pitched it as a feud with Lita. James talked about the rivalry, which saw James get obsessed with Stratus before they became rivals, on the latest episode of GAW TV.

“I initially pitched it for Lita,” James said (per Wrestling Inc). “Because I had a history with Lita or whatever. I remember everyone worked on it. You [former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz] worked on that story and stuff with me.”

The two eneded up Stratus and James ended up feuding over the WWE Women’s Championship, leading to a match at WrestleMania 22 where James won the title.