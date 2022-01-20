wrestling / News
Mickie James Plans to Walk Out With Impact Knockouts Title at WWE Royal Rumble
Mickie James is set to be part of the women’s Royal Rumble match, and she has confirmed she will come out with the Impact Knockouts Championship. James was a guest on Busted Open Radio and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On planning to walk out with the Knockouts Championship: “I think it’s pretty important. And I feel like the fact that Pat (McAfee) has already mentioned it on television and referred to me as the Knockouts World Champion, that was really powerful. So, I intend to walk out with the championship, I feel like that’s representing the company that I work for now and that I am the champion for.”
On the “trash bag” incident being a reason she wants to return: “I feel like too, it was important for me not to have that incident be the thing. I did some incredible work there at WWE. And for whatever reason, that’s the thing, that door is never really closed. And I just hated having that bad blood, I didn’t want that asterisk. I’ve had all these cool matches and cool moments, but it was overshadowed by this one thing, that sucked.
“And I am glad that it’s not going to happen anymore, and it sucked. But it wasn’t like I was the only person it happened to and I think at the end of the day my dream was always to have been there and do all these monumental things that I was able to do there. I just didn’t want to be known for the other thing. So, this is something cool and different. So if that is the last thing, it’s a pretty cool last thing, you know?”
On being announced ahead of time: “It’s amazing, I didn’t think it was going to get the reaction that it did. It kind of blew up bigger than I thought. You hope to get a little buzz, but yeah it was amazing. I was hoping for the surprise, I thought the surprise would have been good. But then, there’s still more surprises, so that makes me wonder who’s going to be the surprises then?”
More Trending Stories
- Rhino Reveals Being Scared of Paul Wight After Picking Up His Bar Tab
- Karrion Kross Recalls Shoulder Injury During WWE NXT Title Match At TakeOver XXX, Thinking He’d ‘Let Everybody Down’
- Don West Confirms His Cancer Is Back, Shares GoFundMe
- Rob Van Dam Recalls His Segment That Got Impact Banned From Twitch