Mickie James Points Out That Women’s Tag Team Titles Aren’t New in WWE

– Mickie James took to Twitter to remind fans (and her fellow talent) that the Women’s Tag Team Championships are not new to WWE. As you can see below, James pointed out that the Women’s Tag Team Championships previously existed, with The Glamour Girls and The Jumping Bomb Angels holding the titles.

The championships were brought into WWE in 1983 when WWE split from the NWA. The first champions were Princess Victoria and Velvet McIntyre. They would eventually be retired in 1989.

Well I have my New Years Resolution!To be the 1st woman to hold every televised women’s Championship in history… because clearly making history has kinda always been my thing & not just a cute lil # thing to say. 😜😘 Thank you @VinceMcMahon aka #VinceyClaus #MerryChristmas https://t.co/cvTV1lZC0X — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 25, 2018