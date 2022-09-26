wrestling / News

Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Eddie Kingston AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage.

She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Eddie Kingston, Mickie James, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading