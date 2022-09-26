wrestling / News
Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston
In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage.
She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) September 25, 2022
