Mickie James Predicts That Damage CTRL Will Turn on Bayley

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed what’s next for the Damage CTRL stable following the team’s loss in WarGames last month at WWE Survivor Series. James predicted that Damage CTRL is going to fracture and turn their backs on the current stable leader, Bayley. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I am interested to see how it’s going to turn out. Is there going to be tension within Damage CTRL? I feel like Bayley’s been kind of ostracized a little bit, here and there. Maybe she doesn’t see it, but I kind of see it … I feel like Kairi, IYO, and Asuka are going to totally turn their backs on Bayley. What I’m interested to see is what Dakota is going to do and where she’s going to lie within all of that. That’s my opinion. Watch your back, Bayley.”