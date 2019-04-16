wrestling / News
Various News: Mickie James Still Talking About Monday Night Milf Gimmick, Full James vs. Gail Kim Match Video, Chavo and Hector Guerrero vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express Clip
April 16, 2019 | Posted by
– It looks like Mickie James is still pushing to get her “Monday Night Milf” gimmick over with the WWE Universe. You can check out her latest tweet and thoughts on the subject below.
Me: can I get #milf over…
Them: pic.twitter.com/x5ibR5wtIr
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 16, 2019
– Speaking of James, Impact Wrestling released the full match video between her and Gail Kim from TNA Final Resolution 2011. You can check out the full match video below.
– WWE released a new Mid-South Wrestling clip from February 16, 1985 featuring Chavo and Hector Guerrero vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. You can check out that clip below.
