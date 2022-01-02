Mickie James Reflects on Rejected Angle Pitched for Her and Chelsea Green in WWE

– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed a rejected angle that was pitched that would’ve featured her and Chelsea Green. She stated the following on the rejected angle:

“Within the pitch of Chelsea Green on the way out, it would’ve been a perfect, magical re-circling way to build Chelsea and elevate her and make her a star as I was transitioning to find my foot into this other [backstage] role. For me, I felt like it was the perfect set of business but didn’t seem to hit on that level, and whatever. I don’t wanna say, ‘I get it,’ because I don’t get it. I know that that story would have been money and I know that would have ended up probably rivaling Trish [Stratus] and I’s angle because it was going to mimic and mirror it, but in a different capacity so well.”

As noted, James also recently spoke about pitching angles to WWE that would get rejected but later used for other talents. Mickie James and Chelsea Green were released by WWE in April 2021.