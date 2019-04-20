wrestling / News
Mickie James Releases Music Video For New Single ‘I Don’t Give A’
April 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Mickie James has released the music video for her latest country music single. You can see the video for “I Don’t Give A” via her YouTube account below. The music video is James’ first since last year’s “Left Right Left.”
As of this writing, the video has 8,220 views. James posted to Twitter to announce the release:
Have ya checked out my new #MusicVideo for my latest #Single “I Don’t Give A”? Give it a listen, a like an a share! And if you really love it maybe even a download!! #RT Thanks in advance Xoxo #IDGA https://t.co/BlhzIkKKJ2
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 19, 2019
