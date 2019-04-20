wrestling / News

Mickie James Releases Music Video For New Single ‘I Don’t Give A’

April 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mickie James has released the music video for her latest country music single. You can see the video for “I Don’t Give A” via her YouTube account below. The music video is James’ first since last year’s “Left Right Left.”

As of this writing, the video has 8,220 views. James posted to Twitter to announce the release:

