Various News: Mickie James Releases New Single With Ying Yang Twins, Wrestler Assaulted By Fan After Spitting At Kid

– Mickie James has released a new single with the Ying Yang Twins called “Left Right Left.” You may remember them from the song they did with Lil Jon in 2003 called “Get Low.”

– During an event for Big Time Wrestling in Salinas, California, independent wrestler Devin Danger was trying to get the crowd against him. It worked, because he ended up getting attacked by a fan. The entire incident was filmed and leaked on Twitter. As Danger and his partner came out, they started to rile up the crowd. He then offered his hand to a young girl for a handshake before spitting his gum at her. It didn’t seem to make contact but Danger was immediately attacked by the adult who was with the girl. Security had to stop the man, but he was able to get in a hit on Danger.

LMAO I'M DYING GIT HIS ASS! pic.twitter.com/6owQr1vnAM — Adam Lash (@newfoundmass) March 30, 2018

Know this…a wrestler of any kind spits on my child, I'm going to jail for a violent assault…period… https://t.co/BQXk8rl6w3 — Amanda L (@RomanFan2010) March 30, 2018

Pretty sure if I had a daughter and a wrestler spit gum in her face whether heel tactics or not im gonna get escorted out of the building for sure — Jose Morales 👆🏽% (@HolyJose2391) March 30, 2018