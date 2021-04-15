wrestling / News
Mickie James Releases Statement Following WWE Release, Thanks Vince McMahon
– As previously reported, WWE has confirmed a number of Superstar releases today, including former WWE Women’s champion Mickie James. Since WWE has confirmed the news of her release, the former champion has released a statement on Twitter, where she also thanked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. You can view her tweet below:
“Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful”
Mickie James had initially returned to the company in NXT in late 2016 before rejoining the main roster in early 2017.
