– During last night’s edition of WWE Raw, CM Punk mentioned making his WWE debut at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio before being sent to OVW. He name-dropped former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Mickie James who escorted him to the ring on that night back in 2005. Following the show, Mickie James commented on getting name-dropped during Punk’s promo segment on social media.

Mickie James later wrote, “That’s my Brother. That’s my Friend. @CMPunk ♥️” You can see her post below.