Mickie James Discusses Being Disappointed With WWE Return Bout, Returning From Injury, Being Able to Have a Singles Run

Mickie James appeared on Denise Salcedo’s Insinct Culture and discussed her return to the ring after her extended time off due to injury and being able to have a singles run in WWE for the first time in a long while. James made her return on Raw and ended up in a feud with Natalya & Lacey Evans, which resulted in a countout loss in her first match back. James expressed some disappointment with that but said she’s excited to be back and talked about what she’s looking forward to. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On how it feels being back: “It’s a bit like — it feels good to be back. I feel better than ever. You know, from a personal standpoint, I feel great. I’m excited to be back. I’m excited about new opportunities, new matches. As far as my return, I’m a little bit disappointed. I’m a little bit, you know, but you can’t win them all, I guess. You can’t knock it out of the park every time.”

On being able to have a singles run: “I haven’t had the chance to have a true singles program [in her current run]. I think with the exception of Alexa, I don’t really have — everything has been tag team matches. Everything has been an alliance or something, or something like that. It’s not been — the story’s not really been about me for the most part, except for my storyline with Alexa. So, I can’t wait to work with all of the girls.

“I wanna work with Bayley, I wanna work with Sasha. I wanna work with Becky when she comes back. I wanna work with Charlotte when she comes back. This is actually my first time really working with Nattie, like in a program kind of thing. So I’m excited about what we can do together. I love Nattie. I’ve always thought Nattie is one of the best wrestlers we have.”

