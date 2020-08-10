Mickie James Returning On Tonight’s Raw

Mickie James is set to make her return on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday that James will be making her first appearance since she was injured in June of 2019.

The announcement notes:

Mickie James will make her return tonight on Raw!

The former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion has been gone for more than a year. What exactly does Mickie have in store for the WWE Universe?

Don’t miss the return of one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!