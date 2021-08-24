Mickie James Reveals Full Card For NWA EmPowerrr

The full card for this weekend’s NWA EmPowerrr has been revealed by Mickie James. James took to her Instagram account to announce the full card for the show, which takes place on August 28th ahnd airs on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below.

In addition, James said that she “just got off the phone with someone’s agent” without revealing who it was.

NWA Women’s Invitational Cup: Lady Frost (begins at #1), Tootie Lynn, Chelsea Green, Jamie Senegal, Debbie Malenko, Bianca Carelli, Jennacide, Thunder Kitty, Masha Slamovich, Kiera Hogan

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Leyla Hirsch vs. Kamille

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Melina vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:

The FreeBabes vs. KiLynn King and Red Velvet

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament:Hell on Heels vs. The Hex

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: The Hex or Hell on Heels vs. Red Velvet and KiLynn King or The Freebabes

* Battle of The Brands:Kylie Ray (NWA) vs. Chika Tormenta (AAA) vs. Diamante (AEW)

Also appearing: Kenzie Paige, Skye Blue, Christi Jaynes, and more