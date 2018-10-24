Mickie James Says Alexa Bliss Will Be at WWE Evolution

– Mickie James has confirmed that despite reports of a concussion, Alexa Bliss will be at WWE Evolution on Sunday. James appeared on Busted Open Radio and told the show (per Fightful) that Bliss will be at the event.

“She’ll definitely be there on Sunday,” said James. “I know she’s doing better. I try to talk to her every day. She’s doing better every day. We all know that this isn’t ballet and it comes with the territory. As long as it’s what’s best for business and what’s best for her long term health. I have no doubts that, regardless, we’re all going to be out there and it’s going to be amazing. It’s a historic moment, especially for women’s wrestling.”

Bliss is scheduled to team with James against Lita and Trish Stratus at the PPV.