– During Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE Superstar Mickie James praised Becky Lynch winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton earlier this week. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Becky winning was the perfect scenario to the ending of that match. Because not only is it proving that Becky is The Man, she wins the title that she’s never had a chance to hold, but think about what does for NXT. To now have one of your biggest stars on television, period, to be your Women’s Champion at NXT. The eyeballs that’s going to put on the product, the matches now that they can have with all of these up-and-coming talents, with all of these NXT women, that can now have an opportunity to get in the ring with Becky… I just think it’s money all the way around.”

Lynch beat Stratton to win the NXT Women’s Title for the first time in her WWE ccareer.