Mickie James Says She’s ‘Close To Mickie James As a Person’ In The Ring

In an interview with Cowboys and Indians, Mickie James spoke about how her character in the ring is close to who she is as a person, and how people believe wrestlers are the characters they play. Here are highlights:

On who she is in the ring: “Typically I’ve been a bad guy and good guy. Now I’m close to Mickie James as a person — I’m fortunate to be able to use my real name. People do actually believe you are the wrestling personality. It’s adrenaline-based in the ring, and it’s a very male-dominated sport. Now women are the main events, with longer, more serious matches. My music allows me to put out the other side of me — a softer, more feminine, down-home side.”

On what she’s been up to: “I’m actually in Orlando today at a performance center for rehab. NXT has a cool setup, like an Olympic training facility but for wrestling. I tore my ACL last June and have been out since July. Even though I’m not in the ring, I’m still on the road doing commentary like a sports analyst. I provide legitimacy because I’m a six-time WWE women’s champion. I’ve been wrestling for just over 20 years. For women, the career is always much shorter. Men can wrestle till their 60s. Women can too, but it’s rare. I’ve done so much. I don’t have a ton more to prove.”

On her music career: “I’ve been developing my music career. It’s a balancing act. I debuted in WWE in 2005. At that point it was 250 days out of year for five years straight. I put out my first album in 2010. I had time to promote the album because I was only on the road 100 days a year then. But I went back to WWE in 2016, only doing bigger shows. And I had my son. Now I average about 150 days a year on road. I’m spending a lot more time recording and writing.”