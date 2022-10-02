Mickie James Set For Impact Wrestling Podcast This Week

Mickie James will be discussing Friday’s Bound For Glory PPV on this week’s Impact Wrestling Press Pass. Impact announced on Sunday that James will be the guest on the Podcast, which will kick off at 2 PM ET on Tuesday:

Mickie James Is The Special Guest On The Press Pass Podcast, Set For Tuesday, October 4th, At 2pm EST

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Star Will Talk About Bound For Glory & Her Match Against Mia Yim

Mickie James – a multi-time World Champion in multiple promotions, with more than two decades of pro wrestling experience – will be the Special Guest on the Press Pass Podcast on Tuesday, October 4, starting at 2 p.m. EST.

Tom Hannifan will host the media teleconference that will air live on IMPACT’s Facebook page.

Mickie will be talking about BOUND FOR GLORY, which is Friday, October 7th at the Albany Armory. Mickie battles Mia Yim in one of the most-anticipated matches on this BFG mega-show.

Mickie is a 4-time former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion for a combined 374 days and was a 6-time champion in the WWE. She has been wrestling since 1999 and has been a multi-time winner of the Woman Wrestler of the Year award.

This is the 18th BOUND FOR GLORY extravaganza, which will air live around the world on pay-per-view, with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander putting the title on the line in the main event against 2-time former World Champion Eddie Edwards in their first-ever singles match.

On Saturday, October 8, the BOUND FOR GLORY FALLOUT Show will be held as the company’s television trucks will capture all of the in-ring action for an upcoming episode of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. ET on AXS TV and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

The upcoming shows in Albany are the first IMPACT shows in the Capital-Saratoga Region in 10 years.