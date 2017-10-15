Mickie James to Set Record For Title Matches at WWE TLC

– Mickie James is set to become the only person to compete for every woman’s championship in WWE’s history at WWE TLC next weekend. As Sportskeeda points out, James’ match with Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship will complete the list and make her the only woman to have ever fought for every women’s title the company has ever had.

James had multiple title rights with the WWE Women’s Championship and one with the Diva’s Championship, which were the only WWE women’s titles ever up to that point. She faced Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Toronto and then was part of the Six-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania 33 for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

If James defeats Bliss and claims the Raw Women’s Championship, she would tie Trish Stratus for the most title reigns by a woman in WWE history with seven. TLC takes place on October 22nd from Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on WWE Network.