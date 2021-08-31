Mickie James Set to Chat With Media This Week Ahead of Next Impact Wrestling TV Tapings

– Impact Wrestling announced that Mickie James will be speaking to media in Nashville, Tennessee this week ahead of three days of Impact shows later in the month from September 17-19. This will be the next set of Impact TV tapings in Nashville. Here’s the full press release:

Mickie James Talks Pro Wrestling, Country Music & More On Friday, September 3, In Nashville

IMPACT Wrestling Star Also Will Participate That Night in Promotions At Nashville SC vs. New York City FC Major League Soccer (MLS) Match

Mickie James – a multi-time World Champion in multiple promotions, with more than two decades of pro wrestling experience – will be speaking with the media in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, September 3, in advance of three-days of IMPACT Wrestling shows in Nashville, Sept. 17-19.

James also will be discussing her role with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where she serves as an executive producer for NWA EmPowerrr, which is the NWA’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view on Saturday, August 28.

James is a 3-time former IMPACT Knockouts Champion and was a 6-time champion in the WWE. James has been wrestling since 1999 and has been a multi-time winner of the Woman Wrestler of the Year award during her illustrious career.

IMPACT Wrestling is coming back to Nashville for three days, Sept. 17-19, with 2 shows daily: 3-6pm and 7-10pm. All shows will be held at Skyway Studios and the in-ring action will be filmed for the company’s flagship weekly TV show, Impact!, which airs Thursday nights (7-9 p.m. CT) on AXS TV. For ticket information to the upcoming IMPACT shows in Nashville, go to: http://impac.tw/SeptTV.

Away from the ring, James is a renowned country music singer dating back to 2010, perhaps best known for her hit single “Hardcore Country.” She is an inductee into the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame, is now signed to Sony Music and earlier this year released her latest single: “Grown Ass Woman” (with Chapel Hart).